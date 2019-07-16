“Fire safety education can save your kid’s life.”

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Washington County’s Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association opened their safety house for kids Monday morning to crawl through and identify everyday hazards.

Kids were given the opportunity to learn how to identify potential hazards in a kitchen, but also if a room is filled with smoke, how to crawl on the floor and feel if a door is cool enough to properly find escape routes. Recruitment Coordinator Chandler Fishack said that if kids are educated on fire safety, it can definitely help save lives.

“You never know when an emergency is going to strike, so everybody should be educated, including children, because you never know where the fire will break out or if their parents will have a medical emergency,” said Fishack. “They need to know how to dial 9-1-1, how to get out safely and what to do.”

The education center will be open at the Washington County Agricultural Fair all week.

