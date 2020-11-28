Fire rips through Montgomery County senior apartment building

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of MCFRS

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — A three-alarm fire ripped through a senior living apartment building in Montgomery County overnight.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says firefighters got to the Leisure World complex near Aspen Hill around 1:30 Saturday morning, with heavy flames showing from the roof when responders arrived.

Firefighters say no residents or first responders were injured. About 100 firefighters arrived on the scene to battle the blaze. No cause has yet been reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Day of Giving Telethon

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories