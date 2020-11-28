Fire rips through Montgomery County senior apartment building

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — A three-alarm fire ripped through a senior living apartment building in Montgomery County overnight.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says firefighters got to the Leisure World complex near Aspen Hill around 1:30 Saturday morning, with heavy flames showing from the roof when responders arrived.

3-Alarm fire causes significant damage to apartment bldg on Elkridge Way in Leisure World community . Leisure World is an age-restricted (55+), gated development primarily inhabited by retirees. The alarm was sounding & bldg being evacuated upon arrival of @mcfrs FFs. No injuries pic.twitter.com/LoMMCn91JR — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 28, 2020

Firefighters say no residents or first responders were injured. About 100 firefighters arrived on the scene to battle the blaze. No cause has yet been reported.