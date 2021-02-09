Fire-related deaths in Maryland hit record low

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is reporting a record low in fire-related deaths in 2020.

The newly released preliminary data shows that 51 Marylanders died in 2020 as a result of fires. That number shows a 22 percent decrease from fire-related deaths reported in 2019 and a six percent decrease from the previous record of 54 fire deaths in 2012.

33 fire-related deaths in Maryland last year were in residential properties.

