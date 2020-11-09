GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two family pets died in a Germantown house fire over the weekend.
On Saturday night, crews were called to the 187,000 block of White Sands Drive. The fire started in the basement but fortunately the occupants were able to get out of the house. One of the occupants and two firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The estimated cost of damage is roughly $300,000. Fire officials are still investigating the cause.
- Red Lobster is offering Cheddar Bay Biscuit gift boxes for the holidays
- US tops 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases
- Fire officials investigating house fire in Germantown, 3 displaced, 2 pets deceased
- WVU basketball to face Georgetown in Big 12-Big East Battle
- $13,000 worth of Apple products stolen from stores around Montgomery County
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App