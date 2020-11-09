Fire officials investigating house fire in Germantown, 3 displaced, 2 pets deceased

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two family pets died in a Germantown house fire over the weekend.

On Saturday night, crews were called to the 187,000 block of White Sands Drive. The fire started in the basement but fortunately the occupants were able to get out of the house. One of the occupants and two firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The estimated cost of damage is roughly $300,000. Fire officials are still investigating the cause.

