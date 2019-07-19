Fire Marshal investigates the cause of a fire in Hancock

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — The fire marshal is investigating what caused the Hancock Town Museum to go up in flames. The fire happened on West Main Street Friday afternoon. Fire officials say the building is not a total loss but estimated $20,000 worth in damage. Officials also say in their preliminary investigation, they found that the fire started with a light fixture in the ceiling.

They say there was an electrical failure in wires within the ceiling. With the current heat spike, officials say the fire could have swept across the rest of the block.

“I could have been a lot worse, this whole block could have went, and at first when we got on scene and saw the smoke rolling out of the building that’s what I thought was going to happen that’s when we called for the second alarm we didn’t know where we were going to be able to stop it at it was a small fire we got in and knocked it down right away,” Greg Yost said, a retired fire chief Hancock Fire Company. Officials say no one was injured in the fire.