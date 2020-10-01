Fire Marshal investigates building fire in a vacant building

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Fire Department responded to a building fire in downtown Hagerstown around 4:30 pm on Thursday at the address of 26 Summit Ave, near the Washington County building.

Battalion Chief said that a small fire started at the first floor of the building, but the smoke spread across every floor inside the building. Officials say it took firefighters 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

The building is vacant but it is used for storage purposes. The sprinkler was activated when the fire broke out. No reported injuries at this moment. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.