Fire Marshal: Hagerstown man charged after multiple explosives found in his home

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office announced Wednesday night that a Hagerstown man was charged after investigators found multiple explosives, three improvised explosive detonators and materials to make improvised explosives in his home on Monday.

Officials say Stephen Russel Smith, 40, was already detained on unrelated charges at the Washington County Detention Center on Sunday, the day before the explosives were found.

The Fire Marshal’s office said they responded to the 200 block of Hager Street at 10 a.m. Monday after a woman in Smith’s home reported suspicious materials; several hand grenades were among the items reported.

Upon inspection, the Fire Marshal’s Office said they suspected the devices could be live. The office requested a bomb squad, and bomb technicians performed render-safe procedures on the explosive devices. A search and seizure warrant was executed once the devices were disabled.

The Marshal’s office says along with the explosive devices, investigators also found nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition and materials to make Tannerite, a component in exploding targets that is illegal in Maryland without a license.

State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci commended the woman on taking initiative to report the devices.

“The quick recognition of the potential hazard with these devices by the occupant of the home, and her decision to immediately contact local authorities was absolutely appropriate in this incident,” Geraci said. “This serves as a positive reminder to all members of the public of the National message, ‘See Something, Say Something.’”

Smith is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center. Deputy State Fire Marshal Bomb Technicians charged Smith with four counts of manufacture and possession of a destructive device and four counts of possession of explosive material with intent to create a destructive device, according to the marshal’s office.

At this time officials have not provided a motive for the Smith.

This is a developing story and will be updated.