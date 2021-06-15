Fire in Damascus possibly caused by lightning, displaces family

Damages to the home are estimated to be around $800,000

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A two-alarm fire broke out during heavy thunderstorms on Sweet Cherry Lane in Damascus Monday.

Fire officials report that the home could have been hit by lightning.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Officials say that the fire started on on the deck and roof of the home.

The fire displaced a family of five and created damage to neighboring homes, officials report. One firefighter was injured during the call. No other injuries were reported.

Damages to the home are estimated to be around $800,000.

Update – 24810 Sweet Cherry La, Damascus; Cause, under investigation; Damage $800K, incl >$50K collateral heat damage (neighbor’s houses); Area of Origin, deck/roof; 1 family (2 adults/3kids) displaced; all occupants got out prior to @mcfrs arrival, FFs encountered heavy fire https://t.co/BLeeIDmBIz pic.twitter.com/jGoxMYEUwJ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 15, 2021

Heavy storms were around the region when the fire occurred.