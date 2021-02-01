Fire engine truck hit while responding to I-495 vehicle collision

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Pete Piringer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials report a fire engine truck has been struck while on the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the outer loop on I-495 beltway between Connecticut Ave. and Rockville Pike.

According to officials, all lanes have been blocked off on the beltway. Officials say no firefighters were injured, however, one individual was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories