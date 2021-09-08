Fire displaces 23, injures one, causes over $700,000 in damages

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — A two-alarm fire that took place Tuesday evening left over 20 people displaced and one injured. This fire came one day after an exterior fire happened at the same apartment building.

First responders said that they arrived around 10 p.m. to the fire in a top-floor apartment on 3934 Bel Pre Road. 10 adults and 13 kids were displaced, and the person who was injured was transported in critical condition.

The cause is currently under investigation, but officials believe it may have been caused by “improperly discarded smoking materials.” Damage from the fire was over $700,000.