Fire department checks in with community after triple fatal fire

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A neighborhood in Hagerstown’s West End is still recovering from a devastating fire that killed three people on Wednesday night.

The Hagerstown Fire Department went door to door on Saturday afternoon offering support to residents after many witnessed the tragic fire on Linganore Avenue. Hagerstown Fire Captain John Murray explained that this is standard practice after fires and felt that this community-driven event was much needed after such a terrible incident.

The “After the Fire” community check-ins also allow for the fire department to remind residents of fire safety and prevention tips and the importance of working smoke alarms.

“Smoke detectors are vitally important. You want to have a working smoke detector on every level of your house and also in every sleeping bedroom,” Captain Murray explained. “They’re designed to detect a fire very early in the stages, allowing occupants time to evacuate from the residence and then go to their meeting place which we’re also talking to people about today.”

Tonya Kegarise lives on Linganore Avenue and witnessed the terrible fire. She was reassured to see members of the fire department in her neighborhood.

“It made me feel good to know that they are concerned that we all have smoke detectors,” Kegarise said. “But we had actually checked ours right after the fire happened down the street.”

Firefighters were not only providing information about the incident to nearby residents but also checking and installing new smoke detectors.

The Hagerstown Fire Department is still asking for community members who may have information, photos, or videos from the night of the fire to call the City Fire Marshal’s Office at (301) 790-2476 or submit them using the evidence submission portal.