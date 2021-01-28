Fire consumes garage and attic of Maugansville home

MAUGANSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire around 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Responders say multiple water tankers were needed to supply the fire truck while battling the fire. While waiting for the resupply, the fire spread to the attic of the home.

All residents of the unit were evacuated with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.