Fire Breaks out in Walkersville Maryland

Maryland

Walkersville, Md. (WDVM) — Walkersville Fire company responded to a fire on Inspiration Avenue in Walkersville at around 1 pm.

The fire company was able to respond quickly to a fire that was producing heavy smoke from the backside of the building and later extended into parts of the home inside. No injuries were reported on scene and the extent of the damages and cause to the house is under investigation.

