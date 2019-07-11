Fire behind Tractor Supply under investigation

The call was dispatched around 12:45 am to a working fire on Massey Boulevard

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out outside behind Tractor Supply early Thursday morning.

When units arrived on the scene, there were approximately ten pallets on fire, containing about 400 bags of pine shavings.

The Halfway Volunteer Fire Department dispatched for more units to assist with the fire and said it was tedious to tear the skids apart to put the fire out.

“We called for more units. There was a brush truck dispatched from Williamsport to get into the wooded area and then for manpower, we dispatched from Funkstown and the city of Hagerstown to come out and help us. Special operations then brought out their skid loader to pull those skids apart so that we could make sure that the fire was put out,” said Jamie Drawbaugh, deputy chief of the Volunteer Fire Co. of Halfway.

Units cleared the scene after 3:15 in the morning and were called out again at 7 a.m. for a possible rekindle. Fortunately, it turned out to be nothing more than steam.