Fire and Rescue promotes programs during Fire Prevention Month

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — October is Fire Prevention Month and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue has been working to keep the community informed on fire safety.

Fire and Rescue has been participating in various programs throughout the month, including fire drill Friday, an activity for families to practice their fire drill plan in case of an emergency.

Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said homes should routinely check their smoke detectors and update their escape plans when needed.

“Practice saves critical time when there is an emergency,” Goldstein said. “Make sure you have your escape plan, that you practice it and your smoke alarm is in good working order.”

County fire and rescue has also attended various food distribution sites and COVID testing areas to distribute fire safety tip pamphlets to ensure the public is staying informed on safety.