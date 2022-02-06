Fire and ice festival comes to downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Downtown Frederick got to enjoy some new unique ice sculptures during their annual Fire and Ice festival.

“Today is Feb. 1 Saturday, and we are celebrating the Fire and Ice, so we have more than 100 ice sculptures all throughout downtown Frederick for people to come out and enjoy,” Executive Director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership,” Kara Norman, explained.

The festival gives the opportunity to local businesses to bring in more business and offers fun activities for all ages.

“We do first Saturday every month of the year but in particular February and celebrating fire and ice is really a great time to bring a lot of people out to downtown,” Norman explained. “I think most of us wouldn’t typically be out on a cold winter day, but it’s a great time to come out and show your love for local and support our businesses.”

The Fire and Ice festival had over 30 business and organizations participate in the festivities.