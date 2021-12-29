Fingerprinting services hours extended in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) will offer extended fingerprinting service hours beginning Monday, Jan. 3, to better accommodate people that work throughout the week.

“Recent feedback we received from those needing our services asked if we could extend our hours to

better accommodate those who work the 9 to 5 schedule,” said Lt. Tracy McCutcheon, FCSO Support

Services commander. “For the next three months, we have added extra appointment hours on Monday

evenings and Saturdays for a trial basis.

“If we see these hours being used, we will continue these services throughout 2022 and if not, then we will adjust accordingly.”

Fingerprinting hours, effective with this change, are:

Mondays – 4-8 p.m.

Tuesdays – Thursdays – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays – 1-4 p.m.

Fingerprinting services are by appointment only; to make an appointment click here.