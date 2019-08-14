Financial reasoning behind staying on a family phone plan

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — According to a national survey, a majority of young adults are still a part of their parents’ cell phone plan.

Let’s Talk, a website for cell phone plan and deal recommendations, surveyed 1,000 Americans and found that 49% of 18 to 24-year-olds are still on their parents’ cell phone plan and that 79% of that demographic are on a family plan.

A few young adults in the Hagerstown area say being a part of a family plan is cost-effective.

“I had thought about splitting off from them, but they said, the man who helped us — we are currently under Sprint — said it would be cheaper, in the long run, to keep the family plan as opposed to breaking off,” said Joseph Webb, Hagerstown local.

“I’m actually on my husband’s parents’ phone plan. The only reason we’re still on it is because she got it 10 years ago when they were doing the whole ‘you can have unlimited about of people for an extra $10 a month.’ You know it’s just cost-effective,” said Brittney Hendershot, another Hagerstown local.

The survey also noted that 7.5% of 35 to 44-year-olds are still on their parents’ cell phone plan.