Financial experts say it’s important that people prepare early for the holiday season

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s no secret that 2020 has been a year filled with financial hardship, and with the holiday season approaching, financial experts say it’s more important than ever to be prepared for what lies ahead.

According to Lending Tree in 2019 on average American’s racked up about $1300 of debt during the holiday season.

In a survey conducted by Magnify Money, experts found that 78 percent of people would not be able to pay off their holiday debt in January.

Analysts say this year might look different for some families, however, it is crucial that you plan ahead and create a budgeting system in order to protect yourself from going into more debt.

“The key to saving money this holiday season is being prepared and starting early that’s step number one,” Farnoosh Torabi, Personal Finance Expert said. “Typically people wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to kick things off, but it’s important to create a budget, communicate with your families, and start early.”

Finance experts also suggest using one credit card during the holiday season, and frequently check your statements to stay up to date.