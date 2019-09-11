Final stages of construction on Maryland Theatre

HAGRESTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– For over a year, the Maryland Theatre has been undergoing renovations but officials say it should be done in the next few weeks.

Executive Director Jessica Green says construction is coming down to the wire, but overall the process has been smooth. Workers are currently finishing the stain glass windows and canopy on the outside. The theatre will be expanded by almost 32,000 square feet.

“We’re still in the fundraising process, we’re coming down to the finish line on that as well.” said Executive Director Jessica Green. “The project is still a bit under budget but you know these last few weeks we have a lot of hurdles to overcome.”

The theatre will be open to the public on October 11.