EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Fallen firefighter Captain Josh Laird will be laid to rest at his funeral on Tuesday afternoon, just a week after dying in the line of duty in an Ijamsville house fire

His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. at Mount Saint Mary’s University PNC Sports Complex. There will not be a graveside service following the funeral.

The full service can be viewed by clicking here.