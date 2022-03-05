FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been sentenced to thirty years after being involved in a homicide back in 2020 around the waterside community in Frederick, Maryland.

Jordan Burris Hooks and two others were involved with the shooting and killing of Jaemarie Anderson back in September of 2020.

According to the state’s attorney, hooks is the final defendant from the case, being sentenced to 30 years with all but eight and a half years of that sentence suspended and served in the division of corrections.

Hooks was convicted back in November of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, and accessory after-the-fact to first-degree murder.