Filling up the Maryland Theatre for the 21st annual business awards

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, business leaders from all over Washington County gathered at the Maryland Theatre for the 21st annual Washington County Business Awards.

The award ceremony is held to celebrate all the businesses in the area – from private to nonprofit. According to Paul Frey, president of the Chamber of Commerce, this is also a time for people to check out and tour the newly renovated Maryland Theatre.

“They also get to meet other business people — maybe they don’t interact with on a regular basis, day-to-day,” said Frey, “so they get to network and socialize, meet some new people, talk about themselves — more importantly, learn about other businesses, other nonprofits here in Washington County.”

The winners of the business awards can be found on the Chamber of Commerce’s website.