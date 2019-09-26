Fill the Boot Drive hits Hagerstown

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In both September and October the Hagerstown Professional Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 1605 will raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, (MDA).

According to Kaseena Hoover, MDA Coordinator, the 65-year tradition aims to help make the lives of kids and adults who experience muscular dystrophy, ALS and other related muscle-debilitating diseases better. The relationship between the International Association of Firefighters and MDA has lasted since the 1950s.

Hoover along with almost 10 firefighters took time out of their day Thursday to bring awareness of muscular dystrophy and raise money as well. Organizers grabbed boots that allowed pedestrians, drivers and others to give monetary donations.

“It’s wonderful we have an ambassador locally his name is Bentley, Bentley has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and so we come out here and we do this for Bentley and all the other kids like him,” Hoover said.

The organization kicked off the fundraiser at Lowes located at 1500 Wesel Boulevard. They will be at this same location Sept. 27-28. In October, the crew will be at the Pennsylvania Dutch Market on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18, located on 1583 Potomac Avenue. That same Friday, and the following Saturday, October 19 they’ll be at the Home Depot and Wal-Mart on 17810 Garland Groh Boulevard.

“It’s great to know that we’re out here collecting and that the money goes directly to the area, it’s nice to have the buy-in of our chief and our command staff,” said Hagerstown Firefighter Craig Dofflemyer.

Hoover noted Mission Bar BBQ, Lt. Col Big Jims BBQ, Krispy Kreme, Sheetz, Sam’s Club, Uno Pizzeria & Grill and Lowes as local sponsors of the drive.