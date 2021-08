WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — I-81 is closed following a crash involving two tractor trailers on Tuesday afternoon.

Washington County dispatch said that the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. The crash caused one of the tractor trailers’ gas tanks to open, spilling fuel across the roadway.

State highway and state police officials are on scene with a sand truck to absorb fuel. Officials say they hope to have one roadway open soon.