Fifth day of Washington County Ag Expo & Fair contains Pig Show Day

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Wednesday was the fifth day of the Washington County Ag Expo and Fair. For some, pig showing may sound completely foreign, but for Madison Towns, this year’s Ag Expo Queen, this is one thing she’s used to.

”I’ve been showing pigs since I started for age which has been about seven or eight years I started when I was eight years old,” she said.

The art of pig showing isn’t necessarily a difficult one but new comers may need to overcome fear.

“I have four more years left and four h so I plan to show every year until I’m too old,” said Towns.

”You want a market hog that somebody is going to want, you’re going to want that pork chop or something. You want a hog that’s going to make good meat to make the buyer happy,” she said.

At end of it, a lucky buyer will be enjoying some pork.