FFA awarded 85 ‘blue jackets’ to deserving students

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Future Farmers of America (FFA) is a student leadership organization for high school students that are enrolled in agriculture education. This week, the Maryland chapter’s FFA Foundation awarded the coveted blue jackets to 85 members.

The Gift of Blue Program awards jackets to outstanding students who may not be able to afford them. The blue jackets are usually worn at local meetings and state conventions, but they are more than just pieces of clothing — the Maryland FFA’s executive director told us the jackets are a reason to be proud.

“It gives them a feeling that they belong to the organization,” said Executive Director Terrie Shank. “It’s often a right of passage that students may obtain a jacket in their first or second year of membership and it’s a place for them to display their awards and recognition pins, and the degrees that they’ve earned.”

The jackets tell the students’ stories — the front shows where they’re headed and the back shows where they’ve been and who supports them.

Region 1

Boonsboro: Brooke Rudy, Brooke Upchurch, Taylor Wiles; Boonsboro Middle: Mackenzie Angle, Alexis Iseminger Clear Spring: Joseph Miler, Maddie Toms; North Garrett: Kolten Mason, Jacob Wilt; Washington County Tech: Laura Gutierrez, Ashlee McGuffin, Jeffrey Snyder

Region 2

Brunswick: Hailey Lawson, Kalei Lawson, Brynn Reynolds; Catoctin: Ella Burrier, Caroline Clark, Dallas Hassel Frederick CTC: Langstron Chandler, Heather Leopold, Danielle Roelkey; Linganore: Evan Mayhew, Tate Ondrik, Gracie Stephens; Tuscarora: Emily Kirby, Keira Mascarello, Caroline McDonald; Walkersville: Megan Fletcher, Zack Long, Tamour Nanan

Region 3

Calvert: Kiley Fling, Ella LaVorgna, Hank Valentin; Damascus: Shannon Dunn, Samantha Fato, Camryn Manoogian; Fairmont Heights: Nathaniel Sharp, Katie Velasquez, Karen Velasquez; Gwynn Park: Autumn Noell, DeMichael Morgan, Danny Portillo; Howard County: Liam Curtin, Samantha Dixon, Meredith Kasuba; Southern: Brendan Anderson, Lauren Marshall, Brianna Miller; St. Mary’s Forrest Center: Danielle Fellner, Jenna Howell, Jane McKay

Region 4

Century: Ashlynn Kidwell, Skylar Watson; Hereford: Holly Knight, Annette Mecado-Williams; Liberty: Allie Errigo, Brianna Miraglia, Lillian Priest; Manchester Valley: Catherine Guest, Colleen Haines, Logan MacKenzie; North Harford: Madison Hedges-Bailey, Sarah Wiseman, Joshua Woods; South Carroll: Sophie Phelps, Gracie Ray, MacKenzie Smith; Westminster: Richard Dehart, Caroline Thompson, Adrianna Wrightson Winters Mill: Spencer Armitage, Keira Milam, Abby Morley

Region 5

Dorchester: Calisse Bloodsworth, Jazlyn Sapulos, Kady Willey; Parkside CTE Wicomico: Zoey Bradley, Hannah Richardson, Carley Twigg; Queen Anne’s County: Avery Elborn, Megan Mansfield, Kendall Stevens; Worcester Tech: Natalie Canham, Olivia Donovan, Krystal Layfield