Fewer people getting tested for Covid-19 in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases has significantly decreased over the past few weeks however, Montgomery County is warning residents not to get too comfortable.

During a press conference county executive Marc Elrich says as the number of positive cases is going down, the number of people getting tested has gone down as well. Officials are encouraging people to continue to get out and get tested as it’s still needed.

Last week, the county tested about 56,000 people but that number has gone down. More testing allows the county to see potential risks and map out strategies.

“We need to know where the virus is in the community, the more testing they can do the better able for us to identify hot spots in the county and get a better sense of what the risk is of community spread,” said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive.

Reports show the current number of cases per 100,000 has fallen to 12.79 since November.