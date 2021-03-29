FEMA will provide funeral assistance

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the coronavirus pandemic has continued to unfold, unfortunately, many have had to make funeral arrangements very suddenly, but FEMA has announced they will soon be providing funeral assistance.

Starting next month under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA will work to help financially assist COVID-19-related funeral expenses that took place after January 20, 2020.

FEMA Stated:

“Additional guidance is being finalized and will be released to potential applicants and community partners as soon as possible. In the meantime, people who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation.”

In order to qualify, the death must have occurred in the United States, the death certificate must say the cause of death was due to COVID-19, and the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, however, there are no requirements regarding the citizenship of the deceased.