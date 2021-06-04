FEMA vaccination clinics in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County is continuing its vaccination effort, with a goal to reach more residents.

Beginning next week on June 6, FEMA Mobile Vaccination Teams will host community COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

That will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for individuals 18 years and older.

The clinics will be held in Myersville, Libertytown and Urbana. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., walk-ins are welcome.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday 6/8 and Wednesday 6/9: Libertytown Volunteer Fire Dept. Activities Building, 12027 South Street, Libertytown, MD 21762

Thursday 6/10 and Friday 6/11: Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. Banquet and Event Center, 301 Main St., Myersville, MD 21773