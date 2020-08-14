FEMA prepares for local emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic

FREDRICK, Md. ( WDVM ) — We are currently in hurricane season, and FEMA wants to make sure we are prepared for natural disasters during the pandemic.

Peter Gaynor, FEMA administrator, visited the Frederick location to ensure the facility had all the necessary resources available in case of an emergency.

In preparation, FEMA has developed “The COVID-19 Pandemic Planning Guidance” for the 2020 hurricane season, which encourages states to look at their pre-existing covid plans in case of evacuations.

Hurricane season is from June to November, and FEMA says it is are doing its best to help states prepare and plan ahead.

“When you think about sheltering, you’re not gonna be able to pack people into a gymnasium like you may have done prior to the pandemic, you will need more space, more time, and you will have screen people. We have been around the country, engaging with locals, tribes, territories and states to make sure that they’re doing that.” said Gaynor.

The administrator also emphasized that wearing a mask to limit the spread of COVID-19 will help tremendously especially if there is ever a need to evacuate.

