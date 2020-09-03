FEMA is urging the public to prepare for potential disasters

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — According to ready.gov, National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning throughout the year.

FEMA and the ad council are urging Americans to be prepared for emergencies.

The pandemic has made it apparent that disasters can strike at any time, in any community, and change people’s lives. FEMA and the ad council created a campaign message “Disasters Don’t Wait Make Your Plan Today.”

This campaign encourages people from all communities to prepare both physically and financially, as soon as possible for a potential incident involving a major natural disaster amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Have conversations with your family, about how you’re going to prepare, and how you’re going to plan, especially in the fourth week of the month we’re going to focus on teaching our youth about preparedness. Fourth of our population is under the age of 18 so it’s very important when we have a disaster or emergency that comes out of the blue that young people also know what steps to take,” said David Maurstad, Deputy Associate Administrator, Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration.

Visit ready.gov for additional preparedness information or you can download the FEMA app to receive weather alerts, safety tips, and locations of shelters and disaster recovery centers.