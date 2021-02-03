FEMA explains their role in helping the vaccination process

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — Many people are concerned about the COVID-19 vaccination supply, there are a lot of questions regarding vaccination plans and the increasing role various organizations have in the vaccination effort.

FEMA is one of the main organizations helping Maryland and they want to explain their role to the public.

FEMA is in a direct partnership with the state to help prepare locals for more vaccinations. FEMA is creating projects and contributing funds to allow more Marylanders to get vaccinated.

They have funded a half a million dollar project to the Maryland Merchant Management Agency that enables the support of mass vaccination sites.

With the help of FEMA, Maryland is able to set up two vaccination sites this week, one at the Baltimore Convention Center, as well as the one that they’re planning at Six Flags.

“Our mission is to support the vaccination process. We want to do anything we can to ensure that finances and personnel or equipment aren’t issues to being able to vaccinate as many Marylanders that want to be vaccinated,” said Craig Levy, Deputy Federal Coordinator Officer.

Organizers say although waiting can be difficult locals should remain patient because eventually everyone will be offered the vaccine