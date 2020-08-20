FEMA approves additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan said The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) approved the state’s application to give unemployed people living in Maryland an additional $300 per week in federal benefits.

Maryland announced it applied for the additional benefits on Wednesday.

The Maryland Department of Labor will now work with the federal government to roll out the program. The additional benefits are expected to hit bank accounts by late September.

People eligible for the benefits will receive the $300 per week in benefits retroactive to the week ending August 1, 2020 and ending no later than December 26, 2020, per Gov. Hogan’s office. To qualify, you must be eligible for a weekly benefit amount of at least $100 and must self-certify that you’re unemployed or partially unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Hogan’s office says you will not have to file a new application to receive these additional benefits.

“We sincerely appreciate FEMA’s quick approval of our application so that we can provide additional relief to struggling Marylanders,” said Gov. Hogan. “Our Labor team will now work with the federal administration to implement this new program so that we can distribute these benefits. It is important to recognize that this is only a stopgap, and we continue to urge Congress to come together and approve federal aid for the states to help support our economic recovery.”

For more information about unemployment programs in Maryland, click here.

