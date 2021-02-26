‘Feed the Fridge’ makes its way to Montgomery County

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A D.C. restaurant owner is drawing attention to food insecurity by placing an outdoor refrigerator in Takoma Park.

Owner of DC’s Medium Rare, Mark Bucher, has dubbed the program “Feed the Fridge.” With help from area restaurants, the fridge will be stocked with up to 100 quality meals on weekdays. So far, Bucher has installed 19 refrigerators in the area, and he doesn’t plan on stopping.

Takoma Park Mayor Kate Stewart said, “No line. You can open the door, take what you need.”

Bucher also stated, “I’m a disrupter in the food insecurity business. I call it ‘meal security,’ so we’re disrupting the way that it’s been done to make sure meals get into the hands of people that need it.”

The goal is to deliver over 500,000 free, nutritious meals by the end of 2021.