FedEx truck catches fire on I-81 near Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — A Fed-Ex truck full of packages caught on fire on Sunday afternoon on I-81 North in Maryland.

Maryland State Police stated that the accident was reported at 12:18 PM when the Fed-Ex tractor trailer struck the jersey barrier around Exit 1 and caught on fire. The truck also hit another vehicle but no injuries were reported.

Traffic came to a complete standstill stretching as far south as Exit 20 near Spring Mills, W. Va. Maryland State Police closed down the northbound side of I-81 but were able to clear all of the cars stuck behind the accident off of the interstate by 5 PM.

As of 6 PM on Sunday, state police were still diverting traffic around I-81 to Route 11 to continue cleanup efforts.