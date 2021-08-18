FedEx Field requiring masks indoors, recommending unvaccinated fans wear them outside

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, seats at Fedex Field display the Washington Football Team logo during pregame warmups of an NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team will allow only friends and family in attendance at FedEx Field on Sunday, Oct. 25, against the Dallas Cowboys, even after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan allowed teams to fill outdoor stadiums to 10% capacity. A team spokeswoman said there would be no change from Washington’s previous arrangement to not sell tickets to fans for this game at the stadium in Landover, Maryland. At 10% capacity, roughly 8,000 fans would be allowed, something that remains possible later this season. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — FedEx Field announced it will require masks indoors at all games regardless of vaccination status, the venue announced Tuesday evening.

Fully vaccinated fans are allowed to ditch their masks outside, while FedEx Field is recommending unvaccinated fans keep them on.

The venue says unvaccinated fans should only temporarily remove their face coverings while eating or drinking.

The Washington Football Team returns to Landover this Friday for a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The full FedEx Field mask policy can be found below:

All ticketed fans will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times when indoors at FedExField, regardless of vaccination status , unless they are actively eating or drinking. Indoor areas include, but are not limited to, the team store, bathrooms, Club Level concourse, elevators, stairwells, corridors, mother’s room, conference rooms, offices, first aid stations, suites when the windows are installed or closed, and the Press Box.

Face Masks are not required outdoors. Outdoor areas include the open-air seating bowl, main concourse, upper concourse, outdoor ramps, outdoor plazas, suites when the windows are removed or open, and the parking lot.

For fans who are not fully vaccinated, face coverings are recommended throughout FedExField and should only be temporarily removed when actively eating or drinking. Those considered fully vaccinated are fans who are two weeks past their final shot.

Children under two years do not require a face covering.

For the safety of our guests and staff, all game day staff will be required to wear a mask in all indoor and outdoor areas of the facility.

Face coverings must adequately cover both nose and mouth, fit snugly at the sides of the face, and be secured under the chin.