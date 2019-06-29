Federal grant given to Washington County to open 24/7 crisis stabilization center

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With efforts to cut down on opioid deaths, federal money was given to Washington County to open a 24/7 crisis stabilization center.

Washington County has been awarded the State Opioid Response grant for $1.2 million.

This will be the first service of its kind in the county and will assist those who overdose or who are having a mental health crisis.

An expression of interest meeting was held on Friday to find a potential provider to partner with.

“We have been able to expand our mobile crisis to after hour services. We have a mobile crisis team that works with law enforcement and ems, but now we will be able to have individuals at later hours. We know that crisis usually happens between the hours of three and 11, but we didn’t have any staff, so shortly we will have more staff on,” said Victoria Sterling, the Director of Behavioral Health Services at the Washington County Health Department.

Sterling added that they plan to start slow by increasing the hours of this operation in order to work their way up to operating 24 hours a day.