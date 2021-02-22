Federal government partners with Silver Spring clinic to vaccinate vulnerable residents

In this Feb. 1, 2021, photo, snow covers the ground at the White House in Washington. Only a fragment of Americans believe democracy is thriving in the U.S., even as broad majorities agree that representative government is one of the country’s bedrock principles, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 16% of Americans say democracy is working well or extremely well, a pessimism that spans the political spectrum. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The federal government is making strides when it comes to equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by focusing on key areas across the country that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19.

White House representatives say the federal government is working alongside 250 health centers across the nation to provide vaccine doses to vulnerable Americans.

CCI Health and Wellness Services in Silver Spring is the first center in the state of Maryland to be able to take part in the federal partnership. CCI says it treats a large refugee population in our area and about 60 percent of their patients don’t speak English as their first language.

“They serve both Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and reach some of our hardest-hit populations. This is very much welcome news, we look forward to these increased vaccination efforts for our medically underserved residents,” said Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker on Monday.



Another perk of the partnership: extra doses are coming to Montgomery County. The doses going to CCI are going to come directly from the federal government. The doses CCI will administer are not going to come out of the allocations from the county or the state — but in addition to what the state and local government receive.