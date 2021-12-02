Federal funds allow MCPS to hire over 100 teachers

An additional $1 million will go toward a trauma and behavioral health grant

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Two years after the pandemic has flipped most of our lives upside down, it’s now bringing light to the youth and the impacts it had on learning.

In Montgomery County, the council is setting aside $250 million in federal funds to help. A special appropriation of $252 million in federal funding to hire new teachers, social workers and aftercare staff. The funding will also go towards improving heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems.

The money comes from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that includes $252,242,245 in funding. There will be a total of 271 jobs to include: 113 teachers, 32 paraeducators, 50 social workers and 40 counselors.

The goal is to have a social worker in each high school. Anita Lampel of Jews United for Justice said, “This is the time to fully fund and hire social workers, implement restorative justice programs and learn traditional support for programs.”

An additional $1 million will go toward a trauma and behavioral health grant.