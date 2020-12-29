Federal funding for public school internet connectivity in limbo

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — While lawmakers on Capitol Hill are struggling with coronavirus aid, one of the casualties may be funding for internet connection in schools.
As the legislation in Congress is currently written, only about a quarter of what advocates had hoped for is in the pending bill. But a Washington County school board member says if the feds don’t come through, Maryland state lawmakers in Annapolis will.
“One of the things they seem to want to make investments in is broadband,” Peter Bickford said.
Bickford says if we have learned anything from the pandemic it is how essential internet connectivity is to the classroom.
