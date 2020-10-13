Federal funding awarded to improve Maryland’s transit safety

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — More than $1.6 million in federal funding will head to Maryland to improve transit safety.

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone said the money will go towards upgrading transit bus compartments to improve bus safety and prevent hazards on rail systems across the state.

$1 million will go towards the International Transportation Learning Center in Silver Spring to enhance bus driver safety and improve relations between passengers and transit operators.

“The safety of our regional transportation networks must be a top priority. This new federal funding will upgrade Maryland’s rail systems with warning technology to protect Maryland commuters while bolstering reliability,” said the lawmakers in a joint statement. “Our delegation will always work to deliver resources that modernize and expand public transportation in our state for the good of our residents and transit workers.”

$675,000 will go towards the Maryland Department of Transportation to reduce risks on rail systems in Baltimore by upgrading track warning and detection technology to alert train operators when someone is on the tracks.

