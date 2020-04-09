Federal dollars come to Maryland community health centers to treat COVID-19 patients

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — Some Washington County community health centers have just pulled in federal dollars to help treat COVID-19 patients.

More than $630,000 will go to Hagerstown’s Walnut Street Community Health Center, and the Tri-State Community Health Center in Hancock will receive more than $800,000.

The funding is allocated through the CARES Act which delivers more than $48 million to 17 Maryland health facilities.

Earlier this week the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dedicated more than $17 million for Maryland health systems.