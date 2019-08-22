Federal Court puts a stop to Potomac pipeline construction

A pipeline that would run underneath Maryland Public lands will not move forward for now

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — The Potomac pipeline won’t move forward, that’s the ruling from Federal Court.

On Wednesday, a judge for the U.S. District Court in Maryland ruled on Columbia Gas’ efforts to build the pipeline in Western Maryland, and upheld a denial of an easement needed for the project.

The pipeline was proposed to run under the Western Maryland Rail Trail in Hancock and into Berkeley County, West Virginia.

This follows action in January, when the State Board of Public Works rejected the plans; which Columbia Gas appealed, saying neither the property nor the Potomac River would be impacted.