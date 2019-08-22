Federal Court puts a stop to Potomac pipeline construction

Maryland

A pipeline that would run underneath Maryland Public lands will not move forward for now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — The Potomac pipeline won’t move forward, that’s the ruling from Federal Court.

On Wednesday, a judge for the U.S. District Court in Maryland ruled on Columbia Gas’ efforts to build the pipeline in Western Maryland, and upheld a denial of an easement needed for the project.

The pipeline was proposed to run under the Western Maryland Rail Trail in Hancock and into Berkeley County, West Virginia.

This follows action in January, when the State Board of Public Works rejected the plans; which Columbia Gas appealed, saying neither the property nor the Potomac River would be impacted.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories