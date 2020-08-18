Federal and local leaders press Postmaster General for answers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Federal and local leaders are demanding answers from the Postmaster General following significant operational and logistical changes to the Postal Service that are being implemented right before the election.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, along with other colleagues, signed a letter today calling for Louis DeJoy, a Trump donor and the recently-appointed Postmaster General, to testify before Congress about the changes he has made to the postal system.

The letter stated that DeJoy has avoided answering questions about the delays that have been affecting mail delivery times for Americans across the country. The letter also demanded transparent answers on service delays on the changes that have caused seniors and veterans to miss their prescription medications, small businesses to lose money and customers over delayed packages, and other serious disruptions that affect communities across the country who count on the Postal Service for timely delivery.

The letter also highlighted that he has not presented any evidence that would detail how changes like the elimination of extra mail transportation trips and the reduction of mail processing equipment would affect services before implementing those changes.

While the Postal Service has characterized the changes as efficiency or cost-saving measures, Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume called for DeJoy’s resignation.

“You are the great impediment to a decent and working fabric of our society we call the post office. And don’t tell me or others that you’re just trying to make the post office make money. The U.S. Post office is not a business, it is a service! And it is a service to Americans that we must always protect.” Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called the House back to vote on a bill that will enforce the Postal Service to uphold all of its standards and to revert any changes made under DeJoy.