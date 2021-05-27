Fed-Ex business growth means more jobs for Hagerstown region

The business growth of Fed-Ex means more jobs for the Hagerstown region as e-commerce booms.

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — There has been such a dramatic rise in e-commerce during the pandemic. And the Hagerstown area is certainly feeling the impact.

Fed-Ex is hiring 600 new workers to help with the surge in package volume. The company is trying to keep pace with demand for its services, delivering ground shipments in just over two days. Dozens of new ground operation facilities have been added. This despite the fact that Fed-Ex no longer delivers for Amazon, concentrating on Wal-Mart and Target retail stores. Fed-Ex customers are all in.

Edward Tay, a Fed-Ex package good customer, said, “It’s great news. They’re experts in everything they do. They deliver fast and everything like that.”

Fed-Ex recently reached its highest ever monthly revenue and operating profits. Shares of Fed-Ex stock have jumped by more than 20 percent this year, the overall price doubling over the past year.