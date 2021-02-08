February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness month

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

Dating violence is an issue that impacts many adolescents even during the pandemic, and advocates want to use this month to shed more light on this matter

According to the National Domestic Violence hotline, one-third of girls in the U.S is a victim of physical, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner, and only a third who are in abusive relationships tell someone about it.

Advocates say it’s important to raise awareness about this topic and help those come forward who are being abused. Although it can be difficult for victims, it’s important to know there are resources and people available that will help overcome their trauma.

Sara Schulting-Kranz is a survivor of relational trauma. At 17-years-old she was a victim of a sexual assault that resulted in pregnancy, and she now dedicates her life to helping others overcome their trauma. Kranz says the key is finding self-love.

“Setting aside the shame for what happened and releasing self-judgment is crucial to healing. It’s important to know nothing is your fault, and by speaking about your pain and allowing others to help you, will allow you to find your self again,” Kranz said.

Advocates say it’s important to talk about it and work through the pain.

Resources:

Domestic Violence Support | The National Domestic Violence Hotline (thehotline.org)

Resources by state on violence against women | womenshealth.gov

Resources | Women Against Abuse