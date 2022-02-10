February is Heart Health Month: make that commitment to staying fit

February is Heart Health Month and the YMCA of Hagerstown encourages the community to make fitness a priority.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — We are well into February, which is also Heart Health Month.

The YMCA of Hagerstown is encouraging the community to make fitness a part of their regular routine, whether by joining the Y or making outdoor recreation a priority. The Y has a “Go for Bold” program to help members be at their healthiest and reap the rewards of staying fit.

“Getting our whole community healthy, we’re trying to lose a million pounds over the next 10 years through the Go for Bold and one of the most important things is healthy heart,” said Maria Rubeling, YMCA Hagerstown executive director.

“Any type of activity at least once a day at least 30 minutes to keep yourself going, keeps your heart going, keeps your heart rate up. Try to do it with a friend, the more the better,” April Miles, YMCA Hagerstown aquatics director, added.

Rubeling said that the pandemic has really taken a toll on healthy lifestyles. Washington County, she says, has slipped from 12th in the state of Maryland to 18th for health metrics.