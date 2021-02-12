February is American Heart Month a time to educate people on their cardiovascular health

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — February is Black History Month, and one of the ways the CDC is encouraging people to celebrate is to recognize American Heart Month, as heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in African Americans.

According to the CDC, one person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from heart disease, and African Americans carry a significantly higher risk for the disease.

Reasons being obesity, diabetes, and High Blood Pressure, largely impact the black community which can lead to heart disease, but experts say the best way to combat this issue is by starting healthy routines early.

“Practicing habits that will support your heart health when you’re young, or even when you’re older is very important because it’s never too late to start those habits in order to lower your risk for heart disease later in life,” said Doctor Andrew Shao, Nutritional Biochemist.

According to the Mayo Clinic, smoking plays a role in developing heart disease, but experts say your risk begins to drop in as little as a day after quitting.