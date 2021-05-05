FDP investigate shooting on North Court Street

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Court Street.

Early Wednesday morning, police responded to the 100 block of North Court Street for reports of shots fired. According to police, when they arrived at the scene, one male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

It is believed the victim was involved in an altercation just prior to being shot, and that this was a targeted incident. The shooting is still under investigation, and a search for the suspect is underway. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the FPD.